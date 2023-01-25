INDUS TOWERS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore, down 2.32% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,765.00
|7,966.60
|6,925.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,765.00
|7,966.60
|6,925.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2,622.00
|2,717.70
|2,567.30
|Employees Cost
|200.00
|195.70
|194.30
|Depreciation
|1,357.20
|1,306.00
|322.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,780.30
|2,241.70
|1,465.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-194.50
|1,505.50
|2,375.80
|Other Income
|89.80
|62.90
|93.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-104.70
|1,568.40
|2,469.70
|Interest
|354.00
|392.40
|379.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-458.70
|1,176.00
|2,090.70
|Exceptional Items
|-492.80
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-951.50
|1,176.00
|2,090.70
|Tax
|-243.90
|303.00
|518.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-707.60
|873.00
|1,572.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-707.60
|873.00
|1,572.60
|Equity Share Capital
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|2,694.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|17,062.70
|17,804.30
|17,687.70
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|3.24
|5.83
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|3.24
|5.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|3.24
|5.83
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|3.24
|5.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited