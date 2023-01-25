INDUS TOWERS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore, down 2.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.32% from Rs. 6,925.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 707.60 crore in December 2022 down 145% from Rs. 1,572.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,252.50 crore in December 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 2,792.60 crore in December 2021.