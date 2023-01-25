 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
INDUS TOWERS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore, down 2.32% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INDUS TOWERS are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.32% from Rs. 6,925.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 707.60 crore in December 2022 down 145% from Rs. 1,572.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,252.50 crore in December 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 2,792.60 crore in December 2021.

INDUS TOWERS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,765.00 7,966.60 6,925.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,765.00 7,966.60 6,925.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 2,622.00 2,717.70 2,567.30
Employees Cost 200.00 195.70 194.30
Depreciation 1,357.20 1,306.00 322.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,780.30 2,241.70 1,465.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -194.50 1,505.50 2,375.80
Other Income 89.80 62.90 93.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -104.70 1,568.40 2,469.70
Interest 354.00 392.40 379.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -458.70 1,176.00 2,090.70
Exceptional Items -492.80 -- --
P/L Before Tax -951.50 1,176.00 2,090.70
Tax -243.90 303.00 518.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -707.60 873.00 1,572.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -707.60 873.00 1,572.60
Equity Share Capital 2,694.90 2,694.90 2,694.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 17,062.70 17,804.30 17,687.70
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.63 3.24 5.83
Diluted EPS -2.63 3.24 5.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.63 3.24 5.83
Diluted EPS -2.63 3.24 5.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
