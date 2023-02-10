Indra Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 104.45% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.