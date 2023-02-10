 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indra Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indra Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 104.45% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Indra Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.04 0.29 1.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.04 0.29 1.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.25 0.03 0.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.01 -0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.19 0.28
Depreciation 0.16 0.17 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.29 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.40 0.06
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.40 0.06
Interest -- -- 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 -0.40 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 -0.40 0.04
Tax 0.12 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.40 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.40 0.04
Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.61 0.06
Diluted EPS -- -0.61 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.61 0.06
Diluted EPS -- -0.61 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited