Indo Tech Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.62 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Tech Transformers are:Net Sales at Rs 83.62 crore in December 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 81.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2022 down 40.92% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2022 down 32.43% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.
Indo Tech Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2021.
|Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 205.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -22.68% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Tech Transformers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.62
|88.54
|81.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.62
|88.54
|81.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.18
|68.61
|62.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.76
|-1.09
|-7.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.64
|6.84
|6.37
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.94
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.47
|12.34
|12.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.12
|0.90
|6.69
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.82
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.49
|1.72
|6.93
|Interest
|0.65
|0.39
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.84
|1.33
|6.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.84
|1.33
|6.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.84
|1.33
|6.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.84
|1.33
|6.50
|Equity Share Capital
|10.62
|10.62
|10.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.62
|1.25
|6.12
|Diluted EPS
|3.62
|1.25
|6.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.62
|1.25
|6.12
|Diluted EPS
|3.62
|1.25
|6.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited