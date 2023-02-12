 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indo Tech Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.62 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Tech Transformers are:Net Sales at Rs 83.62 crore in December 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 81.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2022 down 40.92% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2022 down 32.43% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.
Indo Tech Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2021. Indo Tech Trans shares closed at 205.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.33% returns over the last 6 months and -22.68% over the last 12 months.
Indo Tech Transformers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations83.6288.5481.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations83.6288.5481.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials71.1868.6162.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.76-1.09-7.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.646.846.37
Depreciation0.970.941.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.4712.3412.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.120.906.69
Other Income0.370.820.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.491.726.93
Interest0.650.390.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.841.336.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.841.336.50
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.841.336.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.841.336.50
Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.621.256.12
Diluted EPS3.621.256.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.621.256.12
Diluted EPS3.621.256.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Tech Trans #Indo Tech Transformers #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:44 am