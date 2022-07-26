 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IndiGrid InvIT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.30 crore, up 8.5% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

Net Sales at Rs 540.30 crore in June 2022 up 8.5% from Rs. 497.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.00 crore in June 2022 up 36.84% from Rs. 206.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.93 crore in June 2022 up 21.45% from Rs. 440.45 crore in June 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 142.45 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.76% returns over the last 6 months and 1.75% over the last 12 months.

IndiGrid InvIT Fund
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 540.30 508.50 497.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 540.30 508.50 497.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation 0.31 0.08 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.38 64.96 57.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 534.62 443.46 440.45
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 534.62 443.46 440.45
Interest 250.86 232.28 232.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 283.76 211.19 207.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 283.76 211.19 207.70
Tax 0.76 0.16 0.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 283.00 211.03 206.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 283.00 211.03 206.81
Equity Share Capital 6,590.32 6,590.32 6,590.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 3.01 3.08
Diluted EPS 4.04 3.01 3.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 3.20 3.13
Diluted EPS 4.04 3.01 3.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IndiGrid InvIT #IndiGrid InvIT Fund #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.