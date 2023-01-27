 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGrid InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 559.79 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

Net Sales at Rs 559.79 crore in December 2022 up 8.03% from Rs. 518.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.79 crore in December 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 221.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 449.50 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 461.46 crore in December 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT Fund
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 559.79 548.22 518.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 559.79 548.22 518.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.29 72.47 58.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.49 475.74 459.55
Other Income -- -- 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.49 475.74 461.46
Interest 251.39 245.00 239.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 198.10 230.74 221.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 198.10 230.74 221.69
Tax 1.31 1.01 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 196.79 229.73 221.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 196.79 229.73 221.30
Equity Share Capital 6,590.32 6,590.32 6,590.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.81 3.28 3.16
Diluted EPS 2.81 3.28 3.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.81 3.48 3.35
Diluted EPS 2.81 3.28 3.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
