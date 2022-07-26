 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.02 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

Net Sales at Rs 573.02 crore in June 2022 up 1.42% from Rs. 564.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.95 crore in June 2022 down 5.05% from Rs. 85.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.10 crore in June 2022 up 1.55% from Rs. 517.11 crore in June 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 142.37 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.51% returns over the last 6 months and 1.50% over the last 12 months.

IndiGrid InvIT Fund
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 573.02 558.70 564.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 573.02 558.70 564.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.96 7.57 6.46
Depreciation 179.64 148.64 161.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 6.89 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.42 53.28 41.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 332.01 342.31 355.86
Other Income 13.45 9.81 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 345.46 352.12 355.87
Interest 257.13 249.38 272.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.33 102.75 83.36
Exceptional Items -0.05 0.80 0.40
P/L Before Tax 88.28 103.55 83.76
Tax 5.21 3.74 2.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.07 99.80 80.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.07 99.80 80.92
Minority Interest -2.12 -3.47 4.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.95 96.33 85.26
Equity Share Capital 6,590.32 6,590.32 6,590.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.38 1.27
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.38 1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.51 1.22
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.38 1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
