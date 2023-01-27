 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 607.04 crore, up 4.93% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

Net Sales at Rs 607.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.93% from Rs. 578.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.43 crore in December 2022 up 26.97% from Rs. 92.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 552.14 crore in December 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 536.10 crore in December 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT Fund
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 607.04 594.45 578.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 607.04 594.45 578.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.47 7.86 8.06
Depreciation 174.12 168.98 177.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.45 39.99 36.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 377.99 377.63 356.32
Other Income 0.03 1.46 2.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 378.02 379.10 358.76
Interest 250.99 249.94 261.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.03 129.15 97.17
Exceptional Items -0.01 -0.05 -0.98
P/L Before Tax 127.02 129.10 96.19
Tax 7.23 3.31 1.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 119.79 125.80 94.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 119.79 125.80 94.38
Minority Interest -2.36 -3.57 -1.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 117.43 122.23 92.49
Equity Share Capital 6,590.32 6,590.32 6,590.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.71 1.32
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.71 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.90 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.71 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited