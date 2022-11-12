India Nippon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.39 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.39 crore in September 2022 up 17.58% from Rs. 158.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 18.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.23 crore in September 2022 down 4.23% from Rs. 25.30 crore in September 2021.

India Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.98 in September 2021.

India Nippon shares closed at 431.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.21% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.