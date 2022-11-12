 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Nippon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.39 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Nippon Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.39 crore in September 2022 up 17.58% from Rs. 158.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 18.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.23 crore in September 2022 down 4.23% from Rs. 25.30 crore in September 2021.

India Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.98 in September 2021.

India Nippon shares closed at 431.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.21% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.

India Nippon Electricals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.39 155.70 158.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 186.39 155.70 158.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.37 112.12 107.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 0.21 -0.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.92 18.95 17.25
Depreciation 3.62 3.51 3.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.96 14.85 12.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.34 6.06 18.02
Other Income 5.27 20.71 4.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.61 26.77 22.30
Interest 0.10 0.14 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.51 26.63 22.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.51 26.63 22.18
Tax 3.89 5.18 4.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.62 21.45 18.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.62 21.45 18.06
Equity Share Capital 11.31 11.31 11.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.35 9.48 7.98
Diluted EPS 7.35 9.48 7.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.35 9.48 7.98
Diluted EPS 7.35 9.48 7.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #India Nippon #India Nippon Electricals #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:10 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.