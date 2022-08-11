India Nippon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.70 crore, up 40.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.70 crore in June 2022 up 40.92% from Rs. 110.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.45 crore in June 2022 up 492.62% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.28 crore in June 2022 up 300% from Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2021.

India Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 9.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2021.

India Nippon shares closed at 420.00 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 16.47% over the last 12 months.