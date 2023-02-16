India Nippon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 148.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2022 up 38.57% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 15.34 crore in December 2021.