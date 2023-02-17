India Nippon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 148.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2022 up 40.85% from Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2021.