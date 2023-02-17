 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Nippon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Nippon Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 148.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2022 up 40.85% from Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2021.

India Nippon Electricals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.19 186.39 148.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.19 186.39 148.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.36 128.37 106.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.93 0.17 -2.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.02 20.92 17.96
Depreciation 3.68 3.62 3.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.45 17.98 13.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.60 15.33 9.63
Other Income 6.35 5.41 2.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.96 20.73 11.99
Interest 0.09 0.10 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.86 20.63 11.87
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.86 20.63 11.87
Tax 1.30 3.89 2.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.56 16.74 9.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.56 16.74 9.63
Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.56 16.74 9.63
Equity Share Capital 11.31 11.31 11.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 7.40 4.26
Diluted EPS 6.00 7.40 4.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 7.40 4.26
Diluted EPS 6.00 7.40 4.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited