Ind Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 125.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind Cement Cap are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2022 up 125.29% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 3236.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Ind Cement Cap
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.87 1.02 0.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.87 1.02 0.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.49 0.48 0.30
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.31 0.31 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.22 -0.10
Other Income 0.08 0.08 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.30 0.01
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 0.29 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 0.29 0.01
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.12 0.29 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.12 0.29 0.00
Equity Share Capital 21.71 21.71 21.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.13 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.13 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.13 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.13 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited