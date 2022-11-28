IND-AGIV Commer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 49.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 49.16% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2022 up 457.52% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 1112.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 13.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 44.70 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.85% returns over the last 6 months