IND-AGIV Commer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 125.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2022 up 125.92% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 down 135.01% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022 down 125.07% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 45.40 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)

IND-AGIV Commerce
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.14 2.11 0.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.14 2.11 0.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.32 2.37 0.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.66 0.35
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 0.46 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.94 -1.39 -0.24
Other Income 0.03 0.03 3.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -1.36 3.56
Interest 0.22 0.22 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.12 -1.57 3.21
Exceptional Items -- -0.45 --
P/L Before Tax -1.12 -2.03 3.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.12 -2.03 3.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.12 -2.03 3.21
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.24 -20.28 32.11
Diluted EPS -11.24 -20.28 32.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.24 -20.28 32.11
Diluted EPS -11.24 -20.28 32.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IND-AGIV Commer #IND-AGIV Commerce #Results #trading
first published: Aug 23, 2022 12:00 pm
