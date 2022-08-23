IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 140.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 140.05% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022 down 136.3% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 125.85% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 45.40 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)