IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 140.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 140.05% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022 down 136.3% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 125.85% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 45.40 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)

IND-AGIV Commerce
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.29 2.29 0.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.29 2.29 0.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.39 2.39 0.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.87 0.44
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.53 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.95 -1.51 -0.31
Other Income 0.03 0.03 3.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 -1.48 3.49
Interest 0.22 0.22 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.14 -1.70 3.14
Exceptional Items -- -0.45 --
P/L Before Tax -1.14 -2.15 3.14
Tax -- -0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.14 -2.11 3.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.14 -2.11 3.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.14 -2.11 3.14
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.39 -21.13 31.37
Diluted EPS -11.39 -21.13 31.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.39 -21.13 31.37
Diluted EPS -11.39 -21.13 31.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

