IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 55.51% Y-o-Y

Mar 08, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 114.09% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 340% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

IND-AGIV Commerce
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.19 1.87 1.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.19 1.87 1.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.07 0.33 0.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.64 0.56
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.43 0.15 0.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.75 -0.20
Other Income 0.17 0.93 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 1.68 -0.16
Interest 0.31 0.23 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 1.45 -0.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 1.45 -0.38
Tax -- 0.07 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 1.38 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 1.38 -0.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.05 1.38 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 13.84 -3.25
Diluted EPS 0.46 13.84 -3.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 13.84 -3.25
Diluted EPS 0.46 13.84 -3.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited