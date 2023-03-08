IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 55.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 114.09% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 340% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2021.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 47.00 on February 27, 2023 (BSE)
|
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.19
|1.87
|1.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.19
|1.87
|1.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.07
|0.33
|0.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.64
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.15
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.75
|-0.20
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.93
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|1.68
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.31
|0.23
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|1.45
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|1.45
|-0.38
|Tax
|--
|0.07
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|1.38
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|1.38
|-0.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.05
|1.38
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|13.84
|-3.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|13.84
|-3.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|13.84
|-3.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|13.84
|-3.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited