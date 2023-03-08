IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 55.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 114.09% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 340% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.