 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ILandFS Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore, down 62.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore in December 2022 down 62.66% from Rs. 47.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.51 crore in December 2022 down 51.67% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.28 crore in December 2022 up 70.13% from Rs. 54.51 crore in December 2021.

ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.70 35.91 47.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.70 35.91 47.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.61 10.51 8.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.37 8.97 10.92
Depreciation 2.40 2.53 3.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.66 28.05 87.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.34 -14.15 -62.40
Other Income 4.66 6.61 4.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.68 -7.54 -57.84
Interest 0.47 4.09 21.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.15 -11.63 -79.72
Exceptional Items -5.36 -- 63.56
P/L Before Tax -24.51 -11.63 -16.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.51 -11.63 -16.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.51 -11.63 -16.16
Equity Share Capital 131.12 131.12 131.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.87 -0.89 -1.23
Diluted EPS -1.87 -0.89 -1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.87 -0.89 -1.23
Diluted EPS -1.87 -0.89 -1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited