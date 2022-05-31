IITL Projects Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 89.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IITL Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 89.83% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.
IITL Projects shares closed at 18.05 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|IITL Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.83
|0.39
|0.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.83
|0.39
|0.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|0.43
|2.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-0.08
|-2.29
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-0.07
|-2.29
|Interest
|1.21
|1.21
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.31
|-1.28
|-3.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.31
|-1.28
|-3.40
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.31
|-1.28
|-3.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.31
|-1.28
|-3.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|19.53
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.31
|18.25
|-3.40
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.62
|36.57
|-6.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.62
|36.57
|-6.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.62
|36.57
|-6.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.62
|36.57
|-6.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited