IG Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.12 crore, up 20.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IG Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 569.12 crore in September 2022 up 20.81% from Rs. 471.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2022 down 14.88% from Rs. 65.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.06 crore in September 2022 down 8.49% from Rs. 99.51 crore in September 2021.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.12 in September 2021.

IG Petro shares closed at 535.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.

IG Petrochemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 569.12 659.93 471.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 569.12 659.93 471.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 443.32 484.21 314.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.25 -4.94 5.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.39 20.29 17.39
Depreciation 11.60 11.91 10.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.28 40.61 36.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.77 107.85 86.85
Other Income 5.68 4.17 2.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.46 112.03 88.87
Interest 4.67 3.63 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.79 108.39 87.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.79 108.39 87.30
Tax 19.42 27.38 22.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.37 81.01 65.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.37 81.01 65.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.37 81.01 65.04
Equity Share Capital 30.80 30.80 30.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.98 26.30 21.12
Diluted EPS 17.98 26.30 21.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.98 26.30 21.12
Diluted EPS 17.98 26.30 21.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #IG Petro #IG Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am
