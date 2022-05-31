 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFGL Refractory Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.22 crore, up 27.41% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.22 crore in March 2022 up 27.41% from Rs. 283.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.70 crore in March 2022 up 918.18% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.66 crore in March 2022 down 12.06% from Rs. 48.51 crore in March 2021.

IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2021.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 271.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.

IFGL Refractories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 361.22 313.63 283.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.22 313.63 283.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 174.63 142.08 105.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.35 25.67 31.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.62 -16.61 -4.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.08 43.95 39.00
Depreciation 14.77 12.52 12.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.47 82.73 67.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.54 23.29 31.68
Other Income 5.35 3.61 4.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.89 26.90 36.10
Interest 0.55 1.02 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.34 25.88 35.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.34 25.88 35.22
Tax 6.64 6.98 37.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.70 18.90 -2.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.70 18.90 -2.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.70 18.90 -2.53
Equity Share Capital 36.04 36.04 36.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 5.24 -0.70
Diluted EPS 5.74 5.24 -0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 5.24 -0.70
Diluted EPS 5.74 5.24 -0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
