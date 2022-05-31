IFGL Refractory Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.22 crore, up 27.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.22 crore in March 2022 up 27.41% from Rs. 283.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.70 crore in March 2022 up 918.18% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.66 crore in March 2022 down 12.06% from Rs. 48.51 crore in March 2021.

IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2021.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 271.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.