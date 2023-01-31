 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IFB Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.79 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 976.79 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 922.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 67.38% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.07 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2021.

IFB Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 976.79 1,097.45 922.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 976.79 1,097.45 922.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 470.76 587.67 440.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 95.06 116.84 132.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.13 -54.36 -6.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 106.60 97.69 91.89
Depreciation 29.54 28.53 28.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.17 280.10 239.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 40.98 -3.26
Other Income 4.00 4.47 4.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.53 45.45 1.53
Interest 7.00 7.33 7.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.47 38.12 -6.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.47 38.12 -6.33
Tax -2.09 13.94 -2.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.38 24.18 -4.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.38 24.18 -4.23
Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 5.97 -1.04
Diluted EPS -0.34 5.97 -1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 5.86 -1.04
Diluted EPS -0.34 5.97 -1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited