IFB Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.79 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 976.79 crore in December 2022 up 5.84% from Rs. 922.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 67.38% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.07 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2021.