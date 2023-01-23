 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IEX Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore, down 14.69% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore in December 2022 down 14.69% from Rs. 117.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.22 crore in December 2022 down 3.91% from Rs. 80.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.35 crore in December 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 112.06 crore in December 2021.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2021.

IEX shares closed at 135.70 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.53% returns over the last 6 months and -47.76% over the last 12 months.

Indian Energy Exchange
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.28 95.20 117.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.28 95.20 117.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.84 8.80 10.04
Depreciation 4.92 4.57 4.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.15 7.46 8.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.36 74.37 94.40
Other Income 17.07 18.57 13.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.43 92.94 107.64
Interest 0.66 0.52 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.77 92.42 107.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 94.77 92.42 107.14
Tax 23.59 22.36 26.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.18 70.06 80.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.18 70.06 80.73
Minority Interest -- -- -0.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.03 1.14 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.22 71.20 80.36
Equity Share Capital 89.78 89.78 89.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.79 0.90
Diluted EPS 0.86 0.79 0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.79 0.90
Diluted EPS 0.86 0.79 0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

