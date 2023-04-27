 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HUL's Sanjiv Mehta says volatility will wane only when overall FMCG volumes grow 4-5%

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

For FY23, HUL's rural volumes declined 7 percent while in Q4 FY23, the fall was about 3 percent

Sanjiv Mehta, MD and CEO, Hindustan Unilever

Maintaining his 'cautiously optimistic' stance, Hindustan Unilever's outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Mehta said that volatility will wane only when overall FMCG market volumes grow in mid-single digits.

"Overall FMCG market's volume growth should be 4-5 percent while commodity prices remain steady, only then the volatile scenario can turn a corner," he said while addressing reporters after HUL's Q4 earnings.

FMCG market (urban and rural) registered flat volume growth in the March quarter, as per Nielsen data.