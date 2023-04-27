HUL Q4 result: Net profit jumps 10% to Rs 2,552 crore, revenue rises 11%

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on April 27 reported standalone net profit at Rs 2,552 crore for the March quarter of FY23, registering a growth of 9.66 percent from Rs 2,327 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue came in at Rs 15,053 crore, rising 10.81 percent from Rs 13,584 crore in the year-ago quarter, the FMCG major’s said in a regulatory filing.

Profit was largely in-line but revenue missed the mark. According to a poll of brokerages, HUL’s standalone Q4 revenue was seen at Rs 15,277 crore and net profit at Rs 2,584 crore. Estimates suggested price-hike led revenue growth at 9 percent and volume growth at 5 percent. In the previous quarter, too, volume growth was 5 percent.

Underlying volume growth during Q4 was 4 percent, lagging the expectations.

The company’s Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 for the financial year ended 31st March 2023. The Company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share on 17th November 2022.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was at Rs 3,471 crore growing by 7 percent. EBITDA margin was at 23.7 percent and declined by 90 bps YoY. The EBITDA margin was 23.3 percent versus the estimate of 23.9 percent.

HUL said the home care division delivered another quarter of solid performance with 19 percent revenue growth. Both fabric wash and household care grew in strong double digits. Beauty & personal care grew 10 percent with broad-based performance across categories.

Foods & refreshment grew 3 percent led by foods, coffee and health food drinks (HFD).

Gross margin improved by 120 bps QoQ with a reduction in price vs. cost gap.

“We continue to make steady progress in future-proofing our business through portfolio transformation and building distinctive capabilities,” said Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director. “Looking forward, the near-term operating environment is likely to remain volatile. With inflation easing due to lapping of high base and sequential softening in a few commodities, price and volume growths will rebalance.”

“Market volumes will recover gradually as consumption habits readjust. We remain focused on managing our business with agility and growing our consumer franchise whilst maintaining margins in a healthy range.”

Following the earnings, as of 12.20 pm, share price of HUL fell 1.56 percent to Rs 2465.60 on BSE.