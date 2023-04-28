HUL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,215.00 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,215.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.52% from Rs. 13,767.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,600.00 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 2,304.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,734.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022.