 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HUL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,215.00 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Unilever are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,215.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.52% from Rs. 13,767.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,600.00 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 2,304.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,734.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 3,380.00 crore in March 2022.

Hindustan Unilever
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,953.00 15,343.00 13,490.00
Other Operating Income 262.00 254.00 277.00
Total Income From Operations 15,215.00 15,597.00 13,767.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,908.00 5,000.00 4,501.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,797.00 2,742.00 2,505.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.00 366.00 -50.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 738.00 722.00 579.00
Depreciation 291.00 293.00 278.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,311.00 1,209.00 1,296.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,845.00 1,864.00 1,635.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,283.00 3,401.00 3,023.00
Other Income 160.00 110.00 79.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,443.00 3,511.00 3,102.00
Interest 29.00 29.00 38.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,414.00 3,482.00 3,064.00
Exceptional Items 80.00 -103.00 55.00
P/L Before Tax 3,494.00 3,379.00 3,119.00
Tax 891.00 898.00 814.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,603.00 2,481.00 2,305.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.00 -- 2.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,602.00 2,481.00 2,307.00
Minority Interest -1.00 -7.00 -3.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.00 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,600.00 2,474.00 2,304.00
Equity Share Capital 235.00 235.00 235.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.06 10.53 9.81
Diluted EPS 11.06 10.53 9.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.06 10.53 9.81
Diluted EPS 11.06 10.53 9.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited