HUL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,215.00 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,953.00
|15,343.00
|13,490.00
|Other Operating Income
|262.00
|254.00
|277.00
|Total Income From Operations
|15,215.00
|15,597.00
|13,767.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,908.00
|5,000.00
|4,501.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,797.00
|2,742.00
|2,505.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|42.00
|366.00
|-50.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|738.00
|722.00
|579.00
|Depreciation
|291.00
|293.00
|278.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,311.00
|1,209.00
|1,296.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,845.00
|1,864.00
|1,635.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,283.00
|3,401.00
|3,023.00
|Other Income
|160.00
|110.00
|79.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,443.00
|3,511.00
|3,102.00
|Interest
|29.00
|29.00
|38.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,414.00
|3,482.00
|3,064.00
|Exceptional Items
|80.00
|-103.00
|55.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,494.00
|3,379.00
|3,119.00
|Tax
|891.00
|898.00
|814.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,603.00
|2,481.00
|2,305.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.00
|--
|2.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,602.00
|2,481.00
|2,307.00
|Minority Interest
|-1.00
|-7.00
|-3.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.00
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,600.00
|2,474.00
|2,304.00
|Equity Share Capital
|235.00
|235.00
|235.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.06
|10.53
|9.81
|Diluted EPS
|11.06
|10.53
|9.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.06
|10.53
|9.81
|Diluted EPS
|11.06
|10.53
|9.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited