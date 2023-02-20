 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HOV Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HOV Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.72% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 101.09% from Rs. 43.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.88% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

HOV Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.02 2.98 2.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.02 2.98 2.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.95 1.95 1.53
Depreciation 0.18 0.14 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.40 0.36 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.49 0.53 0.46
Other Income 0.43 0.54 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.92 1.07 0.76
Interest 0.05 0.06 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.86 1.01 0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- -43.68
P/L Before Tax 0.86 1.01 -42.94
Tax 0.39 0.28 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.47 0.73 -43.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.47 0.73 -43.17
Equity Share Capital 12.60 12.60 12.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.58 -34.29
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.58 -34.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.58 -34.29
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.58 -34.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited