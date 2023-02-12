Hitech Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.07 crore, down 14.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hitech Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 121.07 crore in December 2022 down 14.06% from Rs. 140.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2022 down 77.4% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2022 down 25.82% from Rs. 19.17 crore in December 2021.
Hitech Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.90 in December 2021.
|Hitech Corp shares closed at 209.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.26% over the last 12 months.
|Hitech Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.07
|160.71
|140.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.07
|160.71
|140.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.51
|97.88
|89.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.59
|1.80
|-0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.33
|9.23
|7.98
|Depreciation
|7.15
|7.31
|7.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.67
|27.11
|25.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.82
|17.37
|11.46
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.43
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.07
|17.80
|11.69
|Interest
|3.49
|3.68
|3.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.57
|14.12
|7.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|7.96
|P/L Before Tax
|3.57
|14.12
|15.73
|Tax
|0.90
|3.63
|3.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.68
|10.49
|11.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.68
|10.49
|11.84
|Equity Share Capital
|17.18
|17.18
|17.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|6.11
|6.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.56
|6.11
|6.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|6.11
|6.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.56
|6.11
|6.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited