 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hipolin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hipolin are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 61.75% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Hipolin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.23 3.26 3.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.23 3.26 3.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.11 3.01 2.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 0.28 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.34 -0.28 0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.41 0.45
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.22 0.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.38 -0.24
Other Income 0.11 0.13 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.25 -0.18
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -0.26 -0.19
Exceptional Items 0.03 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.26 -0.19
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.26 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.26 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 3.13 3.13 3.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.84 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.84 -0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.84 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.84 -0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited