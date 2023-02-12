Hipolin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hipolin are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 61.75% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
Hipolin shares closed at 60.35 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Hipolin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.23
|3.26
|3.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.23
|3.26
|3.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.11
|3.01
|2.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.27
|0.28
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|-0.28
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.41
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.22
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.38
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.13
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.25
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.26
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.26
|-0.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.26
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.26
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.84
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.84
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.84
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.84
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited