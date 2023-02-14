 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Udyog are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.45% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 60.5% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 94.12% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Udyog
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.43 2.44 2.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.43 2.44 2.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.44 1.90 1.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.95 -0.36 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.48 1.54 1.23
Depreciation 0.27 0.23 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.13 0.91 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.93 -1.77 -2.07
Other Income 1.59 4.84 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 3.08 -1.39
Interest 0.26 0.11 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.60 2.97 -1.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.60 2.97 -1.51
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.60 2.97 -1.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.60 2.97 -1.51
Equity Share Capital 6.20 6.20 7.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.96 4.79 -2.10
Diluted EPS -0.96 4.79 -2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.96 4.79 -2.10
Diluted EPS -0.96 4.79 -2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited