Hindustan Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.45% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 60.5% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 94.12% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.