 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hind Constr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,498.78 crore, down 10.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,498.78 crore in September 2022 down 10.36% from Rs. 2,787.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.03 crore in September 2022 up 129.14% from Rs. 139.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.02 crore in September 2022 down 6.39% from Rs. 396.34 crore in September 2021.

Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 14.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Construction Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,498.78 2,228.92 2,787.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,498.78 2,228.92 2,787.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 250.22 242.02 208.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.07 18.25 6.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 209.47 215.24 235.07
Depreciation 32.01 32.22 38.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,695.51 1,727.25 2,002.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 322.64 -6.06 297.02
Other Income 16.37 13.99 60.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 339.01 7.93 357.77
Interest 247.74 262.95 259.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.27 -255.02 98.05
Exceptional Items 223.30 -- 106.10
P/L Before Tax 314.57 -255.02 204.15
Tax -5.64 26.09 57.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 320.21 -281.11 146.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -2.83 1.81 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 317.38 -279.30 146.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.65 0.44 -7.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 319.03 -278.86 139.23
Equity Share Capital 151.31 151.31 151.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 -1.85 0.92
Diluted EPS 2.11 -1.85 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 -1.85 0.92
Diluted EPS 2.11 -1.85 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Constr #Hindustan Construction Company #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.