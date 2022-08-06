Hind Constr Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,228.92 crore, down 9.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,228.92 crore in June 2022 down 9.17% from Rs. 2,453.94 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 278.86 crore in June 2022 down 254.94% from Rs. 179.98 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.15 crore in June 2022 down 80.67% from Rs. 207.71 crore in June 2021.
Hind Constr shares closed at 12.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindustan Construction Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,228.92
|2,920.60
|2,453.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,228.92
|2,920.60
|2,453.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|242.02
|317.97
|163.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.25
|15.51
|-16.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|215.24
|237.14
|226.97
|Depreciation
|32.22
|52.80
|35.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,727.25
|1,967.18
|1,921.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.06
|330.00
|122.64
|Other Income
|13.99
|24.56
|49.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.93
|354.56
|171.99
|Interest
|262.95
|293.75
|247.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-255.02
|60.81
|-75.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-255.02
|60.81
|-75.76
|Tax
|26.09
|31.23
|-25.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-281.11
|29.58
|-50.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.81
|-14.96
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-279.30
|14.62
|-50.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.44
|1.30
|230.65
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-278.86
|15.92
|179.98
|Equity Share Capital
|151.31
|151.31
|151.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|0.10
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|0.10
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|0.10
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|0.10
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited