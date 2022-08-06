 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Constr Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,228.92 crore, down 9.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,228.92 crore in June 2022 down 9.17% from Rs. 2,453.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 278.86 crore in June 2022 down 254.94% from Rs. 179.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.15 crore in June 2022 down 80.67% from Rs. 207.71 crore in June 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 12.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Construction Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,228.92 2,920.60 2,453.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,228.92 2,920.60 2,453.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.02 317.97 163.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.25 15.51 -16.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 215.24 237.14 226.97
Depreciation 32.22 52.80 35.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,727.25 1,967.18 1,921.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.06 330.00 122.64
Other Income 13.99 24.56 49.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.93 354.56 171.99
Interest 262.95 293.75 247.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -255.02 60.81 -75.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -255.02 60.81 -75.76
Tax 26.09 31.23 -25.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -281.11 29.58 -50.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 1.81 -14.96 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -279.30 14.62 -50.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.44 1.30 230.65
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -278.86 15.92 179.98
Equity Share Capital 151.31 151.31 151.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.85 0.10 1.19
Diluted EPS -1.85 0.10 1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.85 0.10 1.19
Diluted EPS -1.85 0.10 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

