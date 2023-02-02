 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Constr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,034.80 crore, down 23.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,034.80 crore in December 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 2,670.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 257.85 crore in December 2022 down 500.2% from Rs. 64.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 107.12 crore in December 2022 down 125.54% from Rs. 419.37 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Construction Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,034.80 2,498.78 2,670.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,034.80 2,498.78 2,670.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 266.68 250.22 241.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.58 -11.07 -22.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 213.04 209.47 232.36
Depreciation 31.98 32.01 46.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,693.67 1,695.51 1,825.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -150.99 322.64 347.57
Other Income 11.89 16.37 25.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -139.10 339.01 372.76
Interest 235.63 247.74 285.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -374.73 91.27 87.71
Exceptional Items 31.04 223.30 --
P/L Before Tax -343.69 314.57 87.71
Tax -80.35 -5.64 22.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -263.34 320.21 65.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.59 -2.83 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -262.75 317.38 65.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.90 1.65 -0.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -257.85 319.03 64.43
Equity Share Capital 151.31 151.31 151.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 2.11 0.43
Diluted EPS -1.71 2.11 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 2.11 0.43
Diluted EPS -1.71 2.11 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited