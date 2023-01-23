 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HFCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,002.01 crore, down 9.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,002.01 crore in December 2022 down 9.51% from Rs. 1,107.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.90 crore in December 2022 up 13.95% from Rs. 70.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.86 crore in December 2022 up 5.4% from Rs. 139.34 crore in December 2021.

HFCL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,002.01 1,119.35 1,107.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,002.01 1,119.35 1,107.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 446.88 478.77 584.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 269.90 384.38 296.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.14 -21.43 -32.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.35 72.33 70.54
Depreciation 13.91 15.32 14.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.02 64.50 53.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.81 125.48 121.76
Other Income 6.14 8.07 3.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.95 133.55 125.01
Interest 26.37 31.45 30.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.58 102.10 94.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.58 102.10 94.79
Tax 26.68 26.26 24.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.90 75.84 70.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.90 75.84 70.12
Equity Share Capital 137.62 137.59 137.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.55 0.53
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.55 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.55 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.55 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
