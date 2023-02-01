 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hester Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore, up 34.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore in December 2022 up 34.58% from Rs. 55.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.15 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 17.81 crore in December 2021.

Hester Biosciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.94 73.15 55.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.94 73.15 55.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.69 12.96 14.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.99 7.17 4.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.14 1.27 -5.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.61 15.10 10.66
Depreciation 5.24 5.03 5.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.75 23.92 16.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.52 7.72 9.86
Other Income 4.39 4.45 2.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.91 12.16 12.64
Interest 3.89 2.46 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.02 9.71 11.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.02 9.71 11.68
Tax 3.84 3.67 3.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.18 6.04 8.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.18 6.04 8.33
Minority Interest -0.97 0.34 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.98 0.56 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.19 6.94 8.48
Equity Share Capital 8.51 8.51 8.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.29 7.77 9.79
Diluted EPS 14.29 7.77 9.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.29 7.77 9.79
Diluted EPS 14.29 7.77 9.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited