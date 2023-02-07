 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit up 3.6% to Rs 711 crore, beats estimate

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

Revenues for the quarter stood at Rs. 8,031 crore and the EBITDA margin was 11.5%.

CFO Niranjan Gupta said the company has started recovering its market shares and expect this journey to continue

Hero MotoCorp on February 7 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 711 crore for quarter ended December 2022, posting a 3.6 percent increase over Rs 686 crore a year ago.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 8,031 crore, as compared to Rs 7,883 crore during Q3 FY22, witnessing an uptick of 1.8 percent.

According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, standalone revenue from operations for Q3 was expected to come in at Rs 8,033 crore, up 2 percent on-year. Standalone profit after tax (PAT) was seen at Rs 667 crore, down by 3 percent over last year.

The New Delhi-headquartered company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. Its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, & Amortization
(EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 924 crore.