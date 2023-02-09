Hercules Hoists Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.71 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2022 up 63.48% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 up 75.04% from Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2021.