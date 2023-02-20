HDIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 159.42% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 0.30 0.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.27 0.30 0.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.90 0.87 1.13 Depreciation 0.60 0.60 1.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.26 1.36 1.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.49 -2.53 -4.34 Other Income 0.29 0.24 0.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.19 -2.29 -4.04 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.19 -2.29 -4.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.19 -2.29 -4.04 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.19 -2.29 -4.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.19 -2.29 -4.04 Equity Share Capital 474.00 474.00 474.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.09 Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.09 Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited