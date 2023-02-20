 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 159.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development and Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 159.42% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 45.69% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 up 26.05% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021. HDIL shares closed at 4.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.23% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.
Housing Development and Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.270.300.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.270.300.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.900.871.13
Depreciation0.600.601.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.261.361.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.49-2.53-4.34
Other Income0.290.240.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.19-2.29-4.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.19-2.29-4.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.19-2.29-4.04
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.19-2.29-4.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.19-2.29-4.04
Equity Share Capital474.00474.00474.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.09
Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.09
Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm