HDFC Life surges 8% on RBI nod to stake hike after merger of HDFC twins

Edited by : Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd surged by more than 8%, its maximum gains in one year, on April 24 after the Reserve Bank of India allowed the merged HDFC-HDFC Bank to increase its shareholding in HDFC Life and HDFC ERGO to more than 50%.

The stock gained as much as 8.2 percent - its biggest since April 4, 2022 - to a high of Rs 554.60 on the BSE. At 9.35am, the stock was trading at Rs 545, up 6 percent from previous close.

According to Emkay and Nuvama Research, the decision by the RBI to hold more than 50 percent stake by HDFC twins in insurance entities is a significant boost for HDFC Life.  The management has not quantified how much they will increase the stake to. The theoretical limit is 100 percent.

"We believe it should be 50-60 percent. The Street had a high probability of this relaxation coming through. In the analyst day last year, the management had explained that a higher stake would also mean higher cross-sell," Nuvama said.