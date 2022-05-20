HDFC, HDFC Bank inform exchanges about foreign holding after investor queries

Foreign shareholding in HDFC Ltd stood at 68.56 percent as of May 13 while 66.55 percent of HDFC Bank is owned by foreigners, both the lenders announced in separate exchange filings.

The shareholding of foreign institutional investors (FIIS) in HDFC Bank included 20.98 percent owned by HDFC Ltd and its units.

Both the firms have been receiving queries from several investors seeking information on their aggregate foreign shareholding, both said in notices to exchanges.

Recently both HDFC Bank Ltd and HDFC Ltd announced a mega-merger. HDFC will own 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank. Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares held.

FII shareholding in HDFC Bank after the merger will be 66 percent against the 74 percent cap. Hence, there is an enhanced gap of 7-8 percent, against 4 percent currently for FIIs to hold the stock. However, analysts think the inclusion of the merged HDFCB in the index may be difficult, as MSCI India requires a larger FII headroom (from cap) for inclusion.

According to analysts, based on the current methodologies being used for index construction, the weight of the merged entity could be 15 percent in Nifty 50 and that in the MSCI India index could be very low, assuming no meaningful change in shareholding between now and the merger date. This would make it difficult for both domestic money managers (who are benchmarked to Nifty 50 index) and foreign money managers who are benchmarked to MSCI.

HDFC has said that Index providers, MSCI, FTSE, are reviewing the transaction, especially in the context of merger vis-a-vis consideration of combined entities as new entrants, and may consider both free float percentage and free float value.