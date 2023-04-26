HDFC AMC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 540.95 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.95 crore in March 2023 up 4.78% from Rs. 516.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 376.20 crore in March 2023 up 9.5% from Rs. 343.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.41 crore in March 2023 up 10.76% from Rs. 458.11 crore in March 2022.