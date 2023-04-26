 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC AMC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 540.95 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 540.95 crore in March 2023 up 4.78% from Rs. 516.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 376.20 crore in March 2023 up 9.5% from Rs. 343.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.41 crore in March 2023 up 10.76% from Rs. 458.11 crore in March 2022.

HDFC Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 540.95 559.56 516.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 540.95 559.56 516.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.85 78.98 71.43
Depreciation 13.25 13.37 13.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.55 67.47 51.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 397.30 399.74 380.05
Other Income 96.86 103.37 64.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 494.16 503.11 444.70
Interest 2.38 2.39 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 491.78 500.72 442.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 491.78 500.72 442.65
Tax 115.58 131.32 99.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 376.20 369.40 343.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 376.20 369.40 343.55
Equity Share Capital 106.71 106.69 106.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.63 17.32 16.11
Diluted EPS 17.63 17.31 16.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.63 17.32 16.11
Diluted EPS 17.63 17.31 16.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited