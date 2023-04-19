 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Tech Q4 Preview | Flat revenue, margin contraction expected as P&P declines

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

HCL Technologies, on April 20, is expected to report flat growth in consolidated revenue and a 4.8% QoQ decline in net profit. On CC basis, analysts expect revenue to slip 1-2% QoQ.

Indian multinational IT services company HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) is scheduled to announce its January-March earnings on April 20, with analysts expecting consolidated revenue to remain flat, and net profit to decline by 4.8 percent on a sequential basis.

According to a poll of brokerages, HCL Tech may report consolidated revenue of Rs 26,801 crore, up 18.6 percent year-on-year (YoY), while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is projected to rise by 8.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,898 crore. On constant currency (CC) basis, the company is expected to report a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in the range of 1-2 percent.

The aftermath of the US banking crisis is being felt by Indian IT services firms, which have a sizable exposure to the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment and derive a major part of their revenues from this sector, particularly from the US and European markets. Kotak Institutional Equities has pegged HCL Tech’s exposure to the banking and financial services sector, excluding insurance, at 14 percent.