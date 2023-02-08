 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore, down 42.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore in December 2022 down 42.88% from Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2022 down 78.07% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2022 down 7.48% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.

HCL Infosystems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.10 6.93 12.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.10 6.93 12.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.25 1.11 1.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 0.03 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.97 5.27 6.34
Depreciation 0.16 0.14 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.74 16.90 18.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.96 -16.52 -14.53
Other Income 4.01 6.75 2.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.95 -9.77 -12.10
Interest 0.12 0.32 2.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.07 -10.09 -14.72
Exceptional Items -- -- 7.38
P/L Before Tax -13.07 -10.09 -7.34
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.07 -10.09 -7.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.07 -10.09 -7.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.07 -10.09 -7.34
Equity Share Capital 65.84 65.84 65.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.31 -0.22
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.31 -0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.31 -0.22
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.31 -0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited