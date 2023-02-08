HCL Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore, down 42.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore in December 2022 down 42.88% from Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2022 down 78.07% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2022 down 7.48% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.