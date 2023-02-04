 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Themis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore, up 51.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Themis Biosyn are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore in December 2022 up 51.4% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2022 up 37.73% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 32.7% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.17 47.69 18.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.17 47.69 18.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.44 7.66 6.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.44 4.00 -8.55
Power & Fuel -- 6.64 --
Employees Cost 1.95 1.91 1.86
Depreciation 0.66 0.58 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.11 3.07 9.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.45 23.82 9.22
Other Income 1.81 1.40 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.26 25.22 9.92
Interest 0.07 0.04 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.19 25.18 9.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.19 25.18 9.59
Tax 3.38 6.48 2.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.81 18.70 7.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.81 18.70 7.12
Equity Share Capital 7.26 7.26 7.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 12.87 4.90
Diluted EPS 6.75 12.87 4.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 12.87 4.90
Diluted EPS 6.75 12.87 4.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited