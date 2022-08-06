 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj State Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.76 crore, down 8.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

Net Sales at Rs 481.76 crore in June 2022 down 8.63% from Rs. 527.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.47 crore in June 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 231.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 364.16 crore in June 2022 down 3.72% from Rs. 378.22 crore in June 2021.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.13 in June 2021.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 238.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.81% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Petronet
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 481.76 433.12 527.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 481.76 433.12 527.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.34 14.53 12.96
Depreciation 47.86 49.38 48.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.24 112.43 139.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 312.31 256.78 326.35
Other Income 3.99 6.41 3.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 316.30 263.19 330.14
Interest 1.45 3.41 14.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 314.86 259.78 316.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 314.86 259.78 316.12
Tax 79.39 57.73 82.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 235.47 202.05 233.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -1.37
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 235.47 202.05 231.91
Equity Share Capital 564.21 564.21 564.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 3.58 4.13
Diluted EPS 4.17 3.58 4.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.17 3.58 4.13
Diluted EPS 4.17 3.58 4.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
