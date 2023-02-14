 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj State Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 402.41 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

Net Sales at Rs 402.41 crore in December 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 471.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.93 crore in December 2022 down 31.1% from Rs. 248.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.97 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 340.32 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat State Petronet
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 402.41 434.64 471.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 402.41 434.64 471.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.68 16.06 23.24
Depreciation 48.94 48.77 49.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 106.80 84.73 111.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.00 285.07 287.04
Other Income 13.03 103.74 3.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 234.03 388.82 290.90
Interest 1.09 1.14 5.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 232.94 387.68 285.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 232.94 387.68 285.62
Tax 62.01 73.46 72.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 170.93 314.22 213.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 34.76
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 170.93 314.22 248.10
Equity Share Capital 564.21 564.21 564.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 5.57 3.79
Diluted EPS 3.03 5.57 3.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 5.57 3.79
Diluted EPS 3.03 5.57 3.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
