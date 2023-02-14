Guj State Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 402.41 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.41 crore in December 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 471.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.93 crore in December 2022 down 31.1% from Rs. 248.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.97 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 340.32 crore in December 2021.