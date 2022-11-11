 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj State Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,443.29 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,443.29 crore in September 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 4,158.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 436.05 crore in September 2022 up 9.45% from Rs. 398.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,007.91 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 828.06 crore in September 2021.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in September 2021.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 233.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.70% returns over the last 6 months and -26.11% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Petronet
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,443.29 5,536.46 4,158.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,443.29 5,536.46 4,158.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,966.00 4,186.01 2,860.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.01 -4.19 -2.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.39 61.50 59.13
Depreciation 154.78 150.63 143.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 424.48 319.62 436.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 828.63 822.90 661.73
Other Income 24.50 21.85 22.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 853.13 844.76 684.62
Interest 19.98 21.43 27.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 833.15 823.33 657.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 833.15 823.33 657.54
Tax 211.33 207.15 167.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 621.82 616.18 490.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 621.82 616.18 490.33
Minority Interest -185.36 -175.04 -114.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.42 31.99 22.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 436.05 473.13 398.40
Equity Share Capital 564.21 564.21 564.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.73 8.39 7.06
Diluted EPS 7.73 8.39 7.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.73 8.39 7.06
Diluted EPS 7.73 8.39 7.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:15 pm
