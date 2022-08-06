 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj State Petro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,536.46 crore, up 61.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,536.46 crore in June 2022 up 61.65% from Rs. 3,425.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 473.13 crore in June 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 509.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 995.39 crore in June 2022 down 11.55% from Rs. 1,125.42 crore in June 2021.

Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.03 in June 2021.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 238.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.81% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Petronet
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,536.46 4,990.23 3,425.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,536.46 4,990.23 3,425.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,186.01 3,607.40 1,944.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.19 0.25 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.50 63.49 63.46
Depreciation 150.63 151.07 139.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 319.62 308.48 316.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 822.90 859.54 962.15
Other Income 21.85 23.05 24.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 844.76 882.59 986.35
Interest 21.43 24.07 35.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 823.33 858.52 950.94
Exceptional Items -- -11.90 --
P/L Before Tax 823.33 846.62 950.94
Tax 207.15 186.31 244.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 616.18 660.31 706.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 616.18 660.31 706.93
Minority Interest -175.04 -203.67 -218.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates 31.99 -20.80 21.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 473.13 435.84 509.46
Equity Share Capital 564.21 564.21 564.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 7.73 9.03
Diluted EPS 8.39 7.73 9.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 7.73 9.03
Diluted EPS 8.39 7.73 9.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

