Guj Ind Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.59 crore, down 11.96% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Industries Power Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.59 crore in March 2022 down 11.96% from Rs. 332.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.66 crore in March 2022 up 25.57% from Rs. 43.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.17 crore in March 2022 up 9.16% from Rs. 112.83 crore in March 2021.

Guj Ind Power EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2021.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 87.40 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 4.55% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Industries Power Co.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.59 261.74 332.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.59 261.74 332.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.20 100.37 150.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.82 24.01 33.56
Depreciation 39.85 40.64 38.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.82 49.82 43.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.91 46.89 66.19
Other Income 7.42 4.76 8.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.32 51.65 74.44
Interest 7.33 7.30 10.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.00 44.35 64.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.00 44.35 64.24
Tax 21.34 16.43 20.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.66 27.92 43.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.66 27.92 43.53
Equity Share Capital 151.25 151.25 151.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.61 1.85 2.88
Diluted EPS 3.61 1.85 2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.61 1.85 2.88
Diluted EPS 3.61 1.85 2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Ind Power #Gujarat Industries Power Co. #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:22 am
