Guj Containers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore, down 29.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore in December 2022 down 29.87% from Rs. 37.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 down 44.38% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2022 down 37.22% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021.