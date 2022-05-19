GTL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.02 crore, down 9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.02 crore in March 2022 down 9% from Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2022 down 197.91% from Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.09 crore in March 2022 down 136.47% from Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2021.
GTL shares closed at 9.20 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.02
|49.71
|51.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.02
|49.71
|51.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.88
|8.01
|11.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.67
|16.34
|18.64
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.10
|1.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.84
|11.92
|9.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.51
|12.34
|9.79
|Other Income
|1.28
|1.31
|10.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.23
|13.66
|20.59
|Interest
|5.83
|5.76
|5.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.06
|7.89
|15.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|449.65
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.06
|457.55
|15.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.06
|457.55
|15.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.06
|457.55
|15.38
|Equity Share Capital
|157.30
|157.30
|157.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|29.09
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|29.09
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|29.09
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|29.09
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited