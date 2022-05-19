 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GTL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.02 crore, down 9% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.02 crore in March 2022 down 9% from Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2022 down 197.91% from Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.09 crore in March 2022 down 136.47% from Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2021.

GTL shares closed at 9.20 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.43% over the last 12 months.

GTL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.02 49.71 51.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.02 49.71 51.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.88 8.01 11.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.67 16.34 18.64
Depreciation 1.14 1.10 1.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.84 11.92 9.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.51 12.34 9.79
Other Income 1.28 1.31 10.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.23 13.66 20.59
Interest 5.83 5.76 5.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.06 7.89 15.38
Exceptional Items -- 449.65 --
P/L Before Tax -15.06 457.55 15.38
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.06 457.55 15.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.06 457.55 15.38
Equity Share Capital 157.30 157.30 157.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.96 29.09 0.98
Diluted EPS -0.96 29.09 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.96 29.09 0.98
Diluted EPS -0.96 29.09 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GTL #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.